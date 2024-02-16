Retired Judge Carol Sue Reader Dies at Age 76

February 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Retired Livingston County district court judge and former county commissioner Carol Sue Reader has died. She reportedly suffered a stroke this week at age 76.



Judge Reader sat on the bench for 12 years, was elected to the county board of commissioners in 2020, but primaried out two yars later.



She previously worked in the Livingston County prosecutor's office for nine years and in private practice for 15 years.



Judge Reader co-founded the Livingston Area Council Against Spouse Abuse or LACASA, and also founded the Livingston Intensive Treatment Court.



A celebration of her life is planned Saturday, March 9 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes' MacDonald Chapel in Howell.