Retailers Assoc. Urges Michiganders to Shop Local on Cyber Monday

December 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Retailers Association encourages Cyber Monday shoppers to think locally as they search for holiday deals.



"We've published a list of over 35 businesses, members of Michigan Retailers Association, that has e-commerce. Everything from hardware to jewelry, shoes, skin care products, clothing, you name it," said MRA spokeswoman Vic Veda.



The MRA says shifting just ten percent of our out-of-state or online shopping, back into a michigan-based business, would generate enough income to feed every Michigan family for a week, or pay their utility bills for a month.



"There are all kinds of ways to support a Michigan business, even if you're shopping online," Vega added. "Get out there and support your downtowns. Keep your money in Michigan online, and buy nearby."



For every $100 spent at locally-based retailers, the MRA says that puts an additional $22 of new income into the state of Michigan.



