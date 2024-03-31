Resurfacing Project to Begin on Grand River in Wixom

March 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Monday, major road work will start on a busy stretch near Detroit Catholic High School.



According to the Road Commission for Oakland County, Grand River Avenue will be widened and resurfaced between Napier and Wixom Road.



The $5.4 million project includes a continuous center left-turn lane between Napier and 12 Mile, along with drainage improvements, new curb and gutters, new crosswalks and traffic signals.



While that section of Grand River will remain open for traffic, Napier Road will be closed at Grand River and detoured for about a month. No word yet when Napier will close.



The entire project is expected to last through August.



