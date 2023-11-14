Resurfacing To Be Completed On Pontiac Trail In Northfield Twp.

November 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road resurfacing project is expected to be completed tomorrow in Northfield Township.



On Wednesday, a contractor will complete a resurfacing project on Pontiac Trail between Joy Road and Dixboro Road.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions and a flagging operation.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are encouraged to use an alternate route.



The roadwork is expected to take approximately one day to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.