Resurfacing, Drainage Project on Milford's South End to Begin Aug. 24

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A major resurfacing project with drainage improvements are scheduled to begin Monday on the main route leading into the Village of Milford’s south end.



That's where crews will be resurfacing General Motors Road/Huron Street from the railroad tracks just east of Main Street, west to the Village limits at Cottage Lane.



“So, they’re going to start just west of the tracks. There’s going to be two-way traffic maintained in this area. But you should expect delays if you’re going through this area,” a village official said during Tuesday’s informational virtual meeting.



“Stage 1-b is a full closure. People can detour around on Water Street, Clinton and Washington. This one is about a week closure. It’s also subject to the roundabout project that the Road Commission (for Oakland County) has. That’s the Wixom Road, Duck Lake, Sleeth Road roundabout.”



Some evening work also is scheduled, to help ease the number of closures for affected residents and businesses.



“We’re not going to have one-way traffic and a closure at the same time. It’s going to be one of those things, a closure or two-way traffic. It’s not going to be multiple sections where you can’t get around,” a village official said.



“There will only be one detour or one closure at a time. It will go in place and then be finished, as far as the closure. There may be other work that happens, but the closure, the one-way or whatever, it will only be one of those at a time.”



The entire General Motors Road project is scheduled to run through October.



Anyone with questions can reach Adam Kulinski, Director of the Department of Public Services at (248) 685-3055 or akulinski@villageofmilford.org.