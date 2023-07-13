7 Mile Resurfacing Project Starts Saturday

July 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Yet another construction project is getting underway that will cause delays for motorists and commuters.



A road resurfacing project is planned on 7 Mile Road between Dixboro Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township.



The contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin the work this Saturday.



Motorists can expect delays due to lane restrictions and a flagging operation. The road will not be closed to traffic. However, the Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one week.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.