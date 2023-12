Ditch Work In Fenton & Argentine Townships Today

December 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ditching operations will result in some road closures today in Fenton and Argentine Townships.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be doing ditch work on Restwood Drive off Silver Lake Road in Fenton Township from 8am to 10am.



In Argentine Township, ditching will be taking place on Fernitz Road off Duffield Road, from 10:30am to 1:30pm.



Both roads will be closed to thru-traffic during the work.