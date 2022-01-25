Restroom Message Forces Lockdown At South Lyon East HS

January 25, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A lockdown kept students and staff at South Lyon East High School in place for four hours on Monday.



An email from South Lyon East Principal Karen Fisher that was sent to school families stated that the lockdown began after administrators were notified of the discovery of a message in a girls' bathroom referencing a shooting.



HometownLife.com reports that students were finally dismissed for the day shortly after 4pm following a room-by-room search of the school by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies and South Lyon police offers. The search reportedly did not turn up any weapons and school resumed as normal Tuesday.



However, Fisher used the email to urge parents to talk with their kids about what had happened and that if they needed additional support, counseling staff would be available.