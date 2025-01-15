Restore The Reuther Project Moves To Next Phase

January 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The last phase of the 696 Restore the Reuther project is expected to begin in early March.



Eastbound and westbound I-696 will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 in 2025-2026. In 2027, I-696 will have major road work between I-75 and Dequindre Road. The project includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work, and drainage structures.



Impacted communities include Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Lathrup Village, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Southfield, and Warren.



As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.



MDOT says information on a public meeting planned for early February is expected to be announced soon.



The estimated end date for the work is late fall of 2027.



Traffic restrictions will be in effect. Westbound traffic will be maintained while eastbound and westbound I-696 are rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75. However, eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.