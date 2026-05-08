Restore94 Construction Project Brings New Closures

May 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Construction is ramping up with various closures as part of a big project on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport.



Delays are expected and motorists should definitely allow extra time if traveling in the area.



MDOT advises that The Restore94 project has crews working on I-94 and M-39/Southfield. Plus, utility crews will be closing 94 this Saturday and Sunday for 15-minute periods.



Crews will be blocking a lane on EB/WB I-94 from I-275 to US-12/Michigan Avenue to build up the shoulders of I-94 to handle future traffic once traffic is shifted to begin the reconstruction in late July.





MDOT issued the following advisories:





5am Saturday, 5/9 – late July:

EB/WB I-94 between I-275 to US-12/Michigan will have 2 LANES OPEN.



5am Saturday, 5/9 – early June:

EB/WB I-94 service drives to Merriman and Middlebelt will have 1 LANE OPEN.



5am Saturday, 5/9 – 5am Monday, 5/11:

NB/SB M-39/Southfield Fwy under I-94 will have 1 LANE OPEN.



7am-9am Saturday, 5/9 AND 6am-10am Sunday, 5/10:

EB/WB I-94, Middlebelt to Inkster, near Metro Airport, CLOSING for multiple :15 min periods.



9am Monday, 5/11 – early June:

EB I-94 ramp to Wayne Rd will be CLOSED.



9am Monday, 5/11 – Fall:

WB I-94 ramp to SB M-39/Southfield will be CLOSED.

EB Van Born ramp to SB M-39 will be CLOSED.



Restore94 project information can be found in the projected link.