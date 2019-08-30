Resource Officer Appointed To Huron Valley Schools

August 30, 2019

A Milford police officer is the new School Resource Officer for Huron Valley Schools.



Detective Dan Caldwell will serve as the SRO for Muir Middle School, Johnson Elementary and Kurtz Elementary. Detective Caldwell is a veteran of the MPD, with five years of service and seven years total as a police officer. Officials say he has a passion for serving the youth of the community and brings a wealth of knowledge regarding school-related concerns.



Caldwell, a graduate of Milford High School, is an active volunteer with Huron Valley Special Olympics, Pigs 4 Wigs and Kids Kicking Cancer. He will split approximately 8 to 10 hours per week among the three schools. The balance of his time will be spent conducting investigations for the Milford Police Department, which is fully funding the position. Caldwell says he is extremely fortunate to be serving the community as a SRO, adding that Milford Police and the school district “have an excellent working relationship that continues to be student support driven and community focused.” He says establishing positive relationships with students, staff and administrators is his top priority while acting as the SRO.



According to Police Chief Tom Lindberg, placing an SRO in the schools in the village has long been part of his vision for the department. Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah welcomed the appointment, citing growing concerns regarding school safety and security. He says the additional partnership with law enforcement gives him greater peace of mind as they begin the new school year. (DK/JK)



Facebook photo.