Residents Warned Of Coronavirus Scams

February 27, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com





The Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services are warning community members to watch for scams related to the coronavirus disease.



Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds that while the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 is real, there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan, and encourages residents not to fall for the scams in which criminals are preying on people’s fears.



The scams include websites selling fake products, and fabricated emails, texts and social media posts used to steal money and personal information. The emails and posts may be promoting awareness and prevention tips along with phony information about cases in residents’ neighborhoods. They may also ask for donations to victims, provide advice on unproven treatments or contain damaging attachments.



To avoid falling victim to these scams, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reminds residents they should ignore online vaccination offers, be alert to supposed investment opportunities, do not clink on links from unknown sources, and watch for emails from sources claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), or experts saying they have information about the virus. Most importantly, Michigan residents are urged not to provide any personal information to people who call or email seeking it.



A consumer's alert, along with more information and tips related to these scams, can be found at the link below. For accurate, up-to-date information on the virus, visit the CDC’s website or the MDHHS’ webpage.