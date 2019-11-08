Residents Take Advantage Of New Laws To Register To Vote

Early data shows over 2,000 Michigan residents took advantage of new laws allowing them to vote this past Election Day. The new “Promote the Vote” constitutional amendment allows voters to register within 2 weeks of an election, up to, and including Election Day. To do so, they must only provide residency verification at their city or township’s clerk’s office.



The Michigan Secretary of State is reporting than in the 14 days leading up to this past Tuesday’s Election Day 2,022 people were verified and registered successfully. Over half of those people did so on Election Day, itself.



Within those numbers, people under 30 made up half of the registrations, with the largest group being young adults, ages 18 to 21. Additionally, the November “Promote the Vote” numbers showed a large increase when compared to the two earlier Election Days this year, when 600 signed up to vote in May, and 700 in August.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that she is excited to see such great new participation in our democracy, and that her office will continue to work with the Bureau of Elections and clerks across the state to ensure voters are educated on and able to take advantage of their new voting rights. (MK)