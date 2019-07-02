Residents Sought To Fill Northfield Twp. Positions

Residents in Northfield Township are being encouraged to apply for several open municipal positions.



According to the township’s most recent newsletter, the vacancies include two seats on the Northfield Township Downtown Development Authority, whose mission is to undertake public improvements and activities that have the greatest impact in strengthening the business district, and attracting new private investments. Members of the DDA are persons having an interest in property located in the downtown district, or officers, members, trustees, principals, or employees of a legal entity having an interest in property located in the downtown district. The DDA typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7pm. DDA members serve a 4 year term and are appointed by the Board of Trustees.



Also open are three seats on the Parks & Recreation Board, a dedicated group of residents and business owners working to establish a vision for future parks and recreation opportunities in Northfield Township, and developing projects that provide a tangible benefit to the community. Members of the Parks & Rec Board serve a 3 year term and meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7pm.



Any resident interested in filling one of the vacancies is asked to submit an application (link below) and letter of interest by July 15th. Completed applications and letters of interest can be emailed to Township Supervisor Steven Aynes at ayness@northfieldmi.gov (JK)