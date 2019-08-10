Rescheduled "Mom Prom" To Raise Funds For Displaced Women's Home

Ladies can dance the night away in their best or tackiest prom getup at an event next month that will benefit women who are displaced by life-changing situations.



The “Mom Prom” fundraiser was originally set to take place this past May; however due to unforeseen circumstances, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 28th. The event will support Prelude Home, a nonprofit organization that serves women who find themselves in a position of divorce or displacement, with a goal to help each woman build and sustain a healthy lifestyle while cultivating the confidence needed to live independently. Prelude Home is currently working to raise funds to either purchase or rent their first home, which will be in Livingston County, and proceeds from Mom Prom will support the endeavor. Founder Carrie Hastings says the home will house up to six women at a time who can stay for up to two years and meanwhile have access to counseling and classes to help them get back on their feet.



Hastings was inspired to create the organization after going through her own divorce about five years ago. She noticed that while there are various resources available to help women in certain situations, there is a lack of housing available for what she says is the “average person” facing tough times. She notes that currently the largest groups of people getting divorced are those that are 65 and older, which she says can be especially difficult as some may have relied on their partner for most of their life and their working skills have since become obsolete, making it difficult to start over.



Hastings says Prelude Home is a place for new beginnings as the word "Prelude" means the beginning, adding that the home can serve the women in the start of their new lives. She tells WHMI the organization’s goal is to allow the women to remain in the community they are a part of, in an environment where they can grow and maintain their dignity.



Hastings says Mom Prom will be a fun ladies’ night out as a throwback-themed fundraiser that encourages guests to dress up and go out dancing to support the group’s mission. The event, which will be held from 7 to 11pm at Mt. Brighton on Bauer Road, will include appetizers, desserts, a cash bar, raffles, a silent auction and music, as well as prizes for the guests with the ugliest dress, biggest hair and prom queen. Tickets are $40 each and can be found at the link below or by calling 517-304-5678. For further event information or to become a supporter, email welcome@preludehome.org. (DK)