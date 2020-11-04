Republicans Sweep County Commissioner Races

November 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The G.O.P stands to once again hold all of the seats on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



With all races contested, county Republicans took advantage of strong in-person voting Tuesday to maintain control of the County Board.



In the District 1 race, current Vice-Chairwoman Kate Lawrence toppled Democrat Bob Sexton.



In District 2, Republican Carol Sue Reader defeated Democrat Jennifer Garcia. Incumbent Bill Green did not run for re-election.



Wes Nakagiri won a second term serving District 3, by defeating challenger John Eric Pallister.



In one yet-to be completed race, Republican- Incumbent Doug Helzerman leads in his pursuit for another District 4-term against Bill Cowan, with Iosco Township’s vote yet to come in.



The District 5 seat was vacated earlier this year and never filled, leaving voters in the City of Howell, Howell Township, and Cohoctah Township to vote on a partial term ending on December 31st, and a new full 2-year term. Former Commissioner and Republican Jay Drick won both over Democrat Glen Miller.



In District 6, Commissioner Bob Bezotte chose not run and instead pursue 47th State House, which he won. Taking his place will be Republican Mitchell Zajac who beat Democrat Kasey Helton.



Over in District 7, current Chairwoman Carol Griffith decisively won another term.



Republican Jay Gross was appointed to the 8th District seat earlier this year and Tuesday a won a full term by defeating Martin Lake.



Finally, in District 9, the G.O.P.’s Brenda Plan won her race against Bill Bon. District 9 had been held by Gary Childs. Childs was elected as a Republican 2 years ago, switched affiliation to the Democrats, and chose not to seek re-election.



Throughout the races, Republicans used strong in-person voting on Election Day to win by averages that largely fell between 25 and 35 points.



Complete results can be accessed through the provided link.