Reports: Genesee Co. Sheriff Chris Swanson to Run for Governor

February 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will reportedly run for Michigan governor next year. His office sent a media invite to an "announcement event" at Mott Community College in Flint Thursday evening.



A bus displaying Swanson's image and the slogan "Great Days Ahead" was spotted in the South Lyon area this week.



The Democratic sheriff would join Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, whom already declared their candidacies.



According to the release:



"Sheriff Chris Swanson has built a career centered on service to his community, combining his background in public service, emergency medicine, and education. Growing up in Grand Blanc, Michigan, he was shaped by a working-class family that emphasized hard work and the importance of taking care of others. He attended Mott Community College and the University of Michigan, where he earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Public Administration. That set the stage for his long-term commitment to his community.



"For over three decades, Sheriff Swanson has dedicated himself to his local community in various roles, including as a police officer, paramedic, business owner, and professor. His strong ties to Genesee County have been further solidified through his election as Sheriff in 2020, a position he was re-elected to in 2024. Today, he oversees the 5th largest Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, leading with experience and a deep connection to the people he serves."