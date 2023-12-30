Reports: Four Killed, Two Injured in Northfield Twp House Explosion

December 30, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Still no cause to a fatal house explosion in Northfield Township Saturday afternoon.



Calls seeking details from Northfield Township Fire have not been returned.



According to local media reports, four people were killed, two others critically injured when a single-family home exploded on Winters Lane in a Whitmore Lake neighborhood around 4pm.



The explosion could be heard from miles away, with reports of debris at least nine miles from the incident.



No other homes were damaged.



The identities of those killed and injured were not released, nor was the conditions of those who were hospitalized.



DTE Energy responded, along with local fire crews.



Aerial photo of debris field courtesy of WDIV-TV.