Report: Wixom Police Track Down Suspect in Chillbox Robbery

January 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Wixom Police believe they've identified the suspect in a December robbery at Chillbox convenience store at Wixom Road and Grand River Avenue.



The suspect however, is behind bars in another jurisdiction, preventing the release of his identity until his arraignment on larceny, according to CandGNews.com.



According to police, the suspect entered the Chillbox gas station and demanded gas at 12:22 am on December 21. When he was refused the gas, the man allegedly stole cigarettes, lighters and cookies totaling approximately $25. He then fled the scene in a large black pickup truck.



“Thanks to the assistance of the public, the suspect in this matter was identified; however, he is currently in custody on another jurisdiction’s charges and has not been arraigned on our matter,” Caldwell told the Novi Note.



“I am unable to release his identity until that time. Arraignment will occur after the other jurisdictions have adjudicated their cases.”



The gas station attendant was not injured during the incident.