Report: Tyrone Teen Shot In Drive-By Incident In Kalamazoo

October 4, 2021

By Jon King





The public’s assistance is being sought for a Livingston County teen shot over the weekend in a drive-by shooting.



A GoFundMe page has been posted for 19-year-old Luciano Rinna of Tyrone Township seeking $50,000 to cover the medical bills and other related expenses after the shooting, which took place Saturday in Kalamazoo. A link on the GoFundMe page is for an online article by WWMT, which provides details on the incident, although it does not name Rinna specifically. The station reports that officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Ravine Road in Kalamazoo at about 3:26 Saturday morning after a man had been shot in the face and transported to a local hospital by friends. He was reported to be in stable condition, but authorities are searching for a motive and suspects involved in the shooting.



The GoFundMe page states that Rinna is “facing multiple surgeries and a very long road to recovery.” As of this morning, more than $8,100 had been raised. You’ll find a link to that page at whmi.com