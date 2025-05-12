Report: Oxford Center Closes Operations

May 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oxford Center has reportedly shuttered operations in Brighton, four months after a five-year-old patient was killed in a hyperbaric chamber at the company's building in Troy.



That's according to the Livingston Daily, which cited a phone call with an unnamed employee who confirmed the center would close in Brighton last Wednesday.



"On Thursday, a reporter from The Daily observed an employee moving a box of belongings from the center. The front doors were locked."



"The company hasn't posted on social media since January, though the website and social media accounts remained active Friday. The organization's phone line went unanswered Friday."



A link to the Daily's report is attached below.



Oxford Center founder Tamela Peterson is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in Thomas Cooper’s death, along with operations director, Gary Marken and safety and training director Jeffrey Mosteller.



A fourth person, Aleta Harward Moffitt, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and intentionally placing false information on a medical record.



All of the defendants posted bail and are currently scheduled for a probable cause conference May 28.