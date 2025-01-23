Report: Leader of Veteran Service Dog Group Charged in Oakland County

January 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County man who provided service dogs to local veterans, is now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Korean War veteran in Oakland County.



According to WLNS Lansing, 52-year-old Kirk Lanam faces multiple felonies, with police raiding his home in Hartland this week.



"I've been anticipating this for months now, just kind of wondering when and how it was all going to go down," said Lanam's stepson Nathan Buchanan, as police seized his stepfather's electronic devices, computers and vehicles.



Lanam was the head of the nonprofit Veteran Service Dogs Organization, and previously was accused of embellishing his military record in seeking donations.



"Things just started to get way out of hand with how he was kind of framing things and talking about himself," Buchanan added. "That just kind of snowballed up to this point, so yeah, here were are."



According to WLNS, charges were authorized by the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which will handle the prosecution, in part because the allegations against Lanam span multiple counties.



A second suspect is expected to be informed she has a warrant for her arrest on similar felonies and allowed to turn herself.