Repairs to Dixboro Road Underway in Northfield Township

August 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



On Monday, August 7, road crews will replace a culvert and conduct drainage repairs on a large stretch of Dixboro Road between 6-Mile Road and 8-Mile Road in Northfield Township.



Portions of Dixboro Rd. will be closed starting, Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10 for the repairs.



During that time, intermittent lane restrictions will be in place on Dixboro Rd. for drainage repairs between 6-Mile Rd. and 7-Mile Rd. Dixboro Rd. will be closed to thru-traffic will occur between 7-Mile Rd. and 8-8ile Rd. for culvert repairs.



The work is weather dependent. Drivers may encounter some traffic delays.



In addition to the repairs, Northfield Township is performing dust control measures on unpaved primary and local roads. Intermittent lane restrictions can be expected through Thursday, August 17.