Repairs Made To Linden Mill Pond Dam

March 31, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Repairs had to be made to a dam that controls the water levels on three lakes in Fenton Township.



The water levels on Lakes Ponemah, Squaw and Tupper are lowered every fall and then brought back up every spring. The water level is controlled by the Linden Mill Pond dam. The recent freeze and thaw weather events were said to have caused a fastener on the dam to break. The Tri-County Times reported that the fastener was said to have connected cables at the bottom of the dam wall, which adversely impacted the auto control system responsible for maintaining proper water levels.



The Genesee County Drain Commission - Division of Surface Water Management recently completed repairs to the dam and no surrounding residents were impacted. With the repairs done, the water levels are said to be at appropriate levels but the dam system is actively monitored.



Facebook Photo.