Rep Woolford's Increased EBT Security Bill Passes House

September 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford’s proposal to increase security for Michigan’s Electronic Benefit Transfer system passed the Michigan House this week.



The legislation would require all Michigan Bridge Cards to display a recipient's digital photograph and signature on the card.



“Fraud involving food assistance programs has been increasing, and too often, benefits intended for struggling families are misused by people who aren’t eligible,” Woolford said. “House Bill 4515 will help ensure that the benefits go to the right people by making it much harder for someone to use a Bridge Car that isn’t theirs. This is about protecting benefits for Michigan families who truly need it.”



A release about the proposal said the digital photograph will allow for instant visual verification, while the signature would prevent unauthorized transactions.



“I’ve been focused on eliminating waste, fraud and abuse within state government and specifically within Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services,” Woolford said. “Michigan’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has an error rate of nearly 10%, and if we don’t get that number down, it will cost Michigan taxpayers millions of dollars. The people of Michigan can’t afford this waste and fraud to continue. This legislation is a step toward reducing fraud, protecting taxpayer dollars and making sure assistance programs serve the people they were intended to help.”



“We have a responsibility to make sure every dollar spent is reaching the right hands. This is a commonsense measure that increases security, reduces fraud and helps protect Michigan residents’ money.”