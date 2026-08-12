Rep. Woolford Weighs-In on Automated License Plate Readers

August 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There's been a lot of talk about automated license plate readers, commonly referred to as Flock cameras, the nation's largest distributor.



Communities across southeast Michigan continue to report damage to the devices, in response to privacy and other concerns.



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) shares those same concerns, reminding constituents he's already sponsored a law signed by the governor, to rein in how the data being collected is being used.



"That bill says these cameras cannot be used for the issuing tickets, and specifically, cannot put points on your record," he told WHMI News. "There is much more work to be done there, but that's where we're starting."



"Obviously, we want to be able to use these for the right reason, but also, I personally believe this is a major overreach. I don't think we need these cameras."



Currently, there's legislation introduced in the Michigan House that would require police to obtain a warrant to use the data. Law enforcement agencies argue the cameras help find stolen vehicles and even kidnap victims in some cases, but have shown a willingness toward further regulation.



Woolford questions whether something other than privacy is driving the recent anger toward the cameras.



"Flock cameras have been around for over a decade, and now there's a big uprising on it," says Woolford. "This has been a big push by NPR and radical left. They're worried that this is going to be able to get people that are here illegally, arrested and get them kicked out of the country. So, I think we have to be very careful of who's making this a thing."



"It 100 percent is an anti-police thing, especially in those areas of illegal immigration and people are coming over the border," he added.



Flock has said it does not directly share data with any federal agency, but system lookup data analyzed last year by 404 Media showed local and state police across the country have frequently performed searches for federal partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Associated Press.



Woolford calls it a fine balance, but insists the issue is on their radar.



More information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Associated Press.