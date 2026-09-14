Rep. Woolford Receives National FGA Rising Star Award

September 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford was recently recognized nationally for his efforts to combat waste, fraud and abuse in government and protect Michigan taxpayers.



The Howell Republican received the Foundation for Government Accountability’s national Rising Star Award, recognizing emerging state leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to responsible government, accountability and reforms that ensure public resources are used as intended.



Woolford sits on the Michigan House Oversight Committee, which found the state's food assistance program has a 9.53% payment error rate, resulting in $300M in potential cost to taxpayers.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Woolford's HB 4746 into law, modernizing Michigan's Bridge Cards with secure, chip-enabled technology. For too long, Woolford said beneficiaries have been vulnerable to theft and scams that can leave families without access to the food assistance they count on.



“I came to Lansing to fight for the people who work hard, follow the rules and expect their government to do the same,” Woolford said. “Every dollar lost to waste, fraud or abuse is a dollar taken from Michigan taxpayers and from the services that truly need it. I’m honored to receive this national recognition, and I will continue working to make government more accountable, transparent and responsible with the people’s money.”



Woolford said combating waste, fraud and abuse is about more than reducing unnecessary government spending. Strong oversight helps ensure taxpayer-funded programs remain available for people who legitimately need them while holding government accountable for how public dollars are spent.



“Michigan families live within their means and make responsible decisions with their money. They deserve a state government that respects those same principles,” Woolford said. “There is much more work to do, and I’ll keep pushing for reforms that protect taxpayers and restore trust in government.”



Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall also was recognized by the FGA for his stewardship in fighting waste, fraud and abuse.