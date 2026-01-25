Rep. Woolford Receives MIRS Freshman Legislator of the Year Award

January 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Representative Jason Woolford (R-Howell) last week officially received the MIRS Freshman Legislator of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership, hard work, and commitment to accountability during his first year in office.



The Michigan Information and Research Service is a leading political newsletter covering state government.



“I’m honored to accept this award, but the work is far from finished,” said Woolford. “I appreciate MIRS for this recognition and it reinforces my commitment to building on this momentum, continuing to advocate for strong oversight and smart policy at the Capitol, and delivering results that reflect the priorities of the people I serve.”