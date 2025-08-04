Rep. Woolford Pays Tribute to Howell Leaders, Outlines Pro-Police Legislation

August 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford was in downtown Howell Monday, outlining legislation that gives law enforcement the ability to ask someone to remove their mask when safety or identification is at stake.



"It's a common sense bill that puts tools back to the hands of our police, and helps prevent bad actors from hiding behind a mask," he said.



"I'm thankful for those that wear the uniform. We give them. I. We. The state, will give them what they need to do their jobs. For answering that call, not with headlines or grandstanding, but with consistent, honest and transparent work that reflects the values of this community, which is strong families, open hands and clear convictions."



House Bill 4680 was introduced in the Michigan House last month and referred to committee. The full bill is linked below.



The legislation comes in response to a handful of rallies in recent months that re-ignited debate over Howell's past as a hub for white supremacy.



Woolford issued tributes to city officials, police, fire and clergy he says are working to make Howell a more inclusive and welcoming community.



"Let it be known with great pride and admiration, we recognize the city of Howell for its unwavering commitment to cultivating a peaceful and welcoming community. Through thoughtful leadership and collective devotion, Howell has become a place where unity thrives. Where perceptions are shaped by compassion, progress and perseverance," he said.



"Neighborhoods in Howell are not only defined by their buildings and streets, but also by every day acts of kindness and shared vision among each of us as residents. Whether it's welcoming visitors, or uplifting one another, the community embodies a lasting sense of purpose. This commitment reflects the dedication of making Howell a place where everyone feels seen, supported and inspired."