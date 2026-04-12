Rep. Woolford Pays Tribute to Fowlerville Senior Center

April 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) recently presented a Legislative Special Tribute to members of the Fowlerville Senior Center in recognition of their "unwavering support of our community’s senior citizens,” through “maintaining the well-being of senior citizens through good fellowships, educational opportunities, and recreational activities.”



The tribute went on to read:



“As a community partner, the Fowlerville Senior Center extends vital services to senior citizens across numerous townships, while also going above and beyond by offering opportunities all residents of Livingston County. The Center’s active participation in community events, along with its wide range of public programs open to individuals regardless of membership, reflects a deep commitment to inclusivity and service. Their constant support of their community’s local events and needs will forever be admirable.



“Fowlerville Senior Center’s impact reaches far beyond the center itself. They are a segue for their community and its members to build relationships and skills. Their commitment to strengthening the community through service that uplifts others, community engagement that inspires, and devotion to making Fowlerville a better place for all.”



According to the Senior Center, "Members are appreciative and humbled by Representative Woolford's kind recognition of their efforts for senior citizens and our community."