Rep. Woolford, MI House Republicans Reject Sex Ed Guidelines on Gender Identity

October 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New guidelines proposed for sex education in Michigan have come under fire in Lansing, with Republicans focused on the inclusion of terms that reference LGBTQ+ identities.



Dr. Sue Carnell, Michigan's chief superintendent, testified before the House Oversight Committee Tuesday.



"Children who are gender diverse are being harassed and bullied in school," she said. "We can’t make education gains if students feel unsafe."



In September, the State Board Education approved a draft to update health education standards for the first time since 2007, with proposed changes to address gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation in grades 6-8.



Terms like sexual orientation and gender identity are included in the standards dubbed the Michigan Health Education Standards Framework, which are optional for districts to adopt after they’ve been considered by local boards of education.



It also includes guidelines for teaching safe sex practices, such as abstinence, and how to recognize sexual abuse and partner violence.



Howell state Rep. Jason Woolford argued the guidelines are unconstitutional and should not be a top priority.



"The Chair talked about how our scores have plummeted 20 points in the last 10 years, and our proficiency in reading is at 50 percent. Knowing that those are all the issues, why would you continue to push this agenda?" Woolford asked.



Woolford questioned whether the State Board of Education should focus instead on a faith-based message.



"Would you, since you said that people are suffering in these areas, agree to teach again, there is one God who created man and woman, and that you would teach that He formed that baby in its mother's womb? Maybe that might help with some of these issues," he said.



Dr. Carnell argued most of the pushback has centered around an opt-out for parents, which she said would be clarified and presented to the State Board of Education next month.



"There needs to be clarity around that, which we will work on based on the comments we have received," she said. "Parents can opt-out of any portion of instruction related sex education."



The House Oversight Committee instead approved a non-binding resolution opposing the proposed standards, while also calling for a redraft.



Video of Tuesday's meeting and proposed guidelines are linked below.