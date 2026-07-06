Rep. Woolford: Legislation Designating Fowlerville Bridge in Honor of Fallen Marine Awaits Governor's Signature

July 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford says his bill designating the bridge on South Grand Avenue over I-96 in Fowlerville as the LCpl Michael W. Hanks Memorial Bridge is headed to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.



The Howell Republican posted the following Facebook post about his fellow Marine:



"Lance Corporal Michael W. Hanks embodied the very best of our nation. During the Second Battle of Fallujah, he risked his life to save a fellow Marine, carrying him to safety before charging a heavily fortified enemy position where he made the ultimate sacrifice on November 17, 2004.



"For his extraordinary heroism, Michael was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, and numerous other military honors. His courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to his fellow Marines deserve to be remembered for generations.



"This legislation would not have been possible without the dedication of Michael’s sister, Melissa Hanks Ketchel. From our very first conversation, Melissa has been committed to ensuring her brother’s sacrifice is never forgotten. It has been a privilege to work alongside her to make this memorial a reality.



"Once signed into law, the LCpl Michael W. Hanks Memorial Bridge will stand as a permanent tribute to a hometown hero and a reminder of the price of freedom. Every person who crosses that bridge will know the name of a Marine who gave everything for his country.



"As a Marine myself, sponsoring this legislation has been deeply personal. We have a duty to remember those who never came home and to ensure their stories continue to inspire future generations.



"Semper Fidelis, LCpl Michael W. Hanks. We will never forget."



Watch Woolford's speech below from when HB 4189 passed the House.