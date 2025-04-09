Rep. Woolford Introduces Legislation to Name Bridge After Fallen Marine

April 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford has introduced legislation to name Fowlerville's South Grand Avenue bridge over I-96 after fellow Marine Lance Cpl. Michael W. Hanks, killed during his second tour in Iraq back in 2004.



The Howell Republican told WHMI News it goes back to chance meeting with the Hanks family during a Memorial Day event several years ago.



"It caused me to read the book 'We Were One,' which was written about him and Lima Company that went into Fallujah. The horrific fighting that took place there, similar to World War II, a lot of hand-to-hand close combat," said Woolford.



"His sister Melissa was hoping that someday they could get a bridge named after her brother, their son, and I said you know, some way and some how, I am going to make that happen."



Lance Cpl. Hanks attended Fowlerville Community Schools, and is the recipient of numerous awards and medals.



"He's a true American hero. Gave his life for all of us and all our freedom," Woolford added. "He was inducted into the Michigan Military Hall of Honor. He was a Silver Star recipient."



House Bill 4189 was referred to committee, but Woolford does not expect any opposition to it.



More information about Woolford's bill and Lance Cpl. Hanks is linked below.