Rep. Woolford Fears Higher Taxes, Spending Under Democratic Trifecta in Lansing

November 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Days after the midterm elections, the realization of a Democratic trifecta in Lansing is sinking in for Michigan Republicans.



"Remember what happened the last time Democrats controlled the Michigan House, Senate and governor's office. We faced higher taxes, government spending was out of control. They took a $50 billion budget and added $30 billion to it," said state Rep. Jason Woolford, (R-Howell).



"For those that are listening, get ready, they are going to add another 10 to 20 percent. The problem is, we, as House Republicans, can't stop it."



Woolford told WHMI News he understands cost of living and sky high pump prices, due to the Iran conflict, drove much of the political shift both statewide and in Congress, but he says that voter reaction has consequences too.



"We saw under their (Democrats) leadership the travesties of COVID, and what happened with businesses and families," he said. "When one party controls the governor's office, the Senate and the House, just as they did before we (Republicans) took the House, the responsibility for every budget, tax increase and government failure, rests solely on their shoulders."



"I hope people remember that in two years, when they go back to the voting booth, of what they got."



Woolford, who continues to wear his faith on his sleeve, called out fellow Christians following last Tuesday's 'blue wave.'



"I'm deeply concerned about the lack of civic engagement amongst Christians," he told WHMI. "We talk about protecting our children, our grand children, churches and our freedoms, but how many Christians actually go out and vote?"



"We know that there's about 1.2 million people in the state of Michigan that never come out and vote on Election Day, they stay home," Woolford added. "There are Amish people who don't vote, to the tune of 20,000 people, but never less, EAGLE, the department of environmental 'crazies' are coming coming into their communities, and hurting them."



In the meantime, Woolford says he will continue to expose waste, fraud and abuse to the best of his ability over the next two years in Lansing.



You can hear more of Rep. Woolford and Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson during WHMI's Viewpoint, linked below.