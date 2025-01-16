Rep. Woolford Eager to Serve People of Livingston County

January 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) recently assumed his new role representing Michigan’s 50th House District, which covers the vast majority of Livingston County. According to his office, Woolford is looking forward serving as a voice in Lansing for the concerns of Livingston County residents and assisting them with any issues with which they may need help.



"I sought the opportunity to represent the families of Livingston County because I share their concerns about the direction of our country and our state," Woolford said.



"Voters understand the threats to our children, our economy, and our rights protected by the Constitution, and they have entrusted me to be a champion of those causes. I am very aware of not only the incredible honor, but the enormous responsibility I have incurred to offer that representation. With a mere 149 people deciding on how to spend a budget of over $80 billion, every member of this legislative body will have to make tremendous decisions that impact every Michigan family. Residents across not only Livingston County, but the whole state can be certain that I will fight for them."



Rep. Woolford encourages anyone he represents to reach out to his office if they need assistance with a public matter or would like to express their views on a policy issue. Like Rep. Woolford himself, his office Legislative Director, Jasen Wrubel, is also a United States Marine Corps veteran. The two believe their shared experiences and similar records of service will go a long way in enabling the office to more capably serve the people of Livingston County.



"The Marine Corps instilled values in Jasen and me that continue to shape our character and guide our decisions to this day," Woolford said. "It is comforting to have staff that have a deep understanding of the importance of honor, courage, and commitment, and I know it will make us a better office. We are eager to help anyone who needs it, and so I would ask anyone residing in my district to not hesitate to reach out to us."



Residents of Rep. Woolford’s district can contact his office by calling (517) 373-3906 or emailing JasonWoolford@House.MI.Gov.



Correspondence can also be addressed to Rep. Jason Woolford, N-899 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48933.



Residents can also visit RepWoolford.com to stay updated on what’s going on in Lansing.