Rep. Woolford: Bill to Rename Bridge After Fallen Marine Clears MI Senate

December 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Legislation to re-name Fowlerville's South Grand River Avenue bridge over I-96 after a local Marine killed during his second tour in Iraq, has finally moved through the Michigan Senate.



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) introduced HB 4189 in honor of LCpl Michael W. Hanks, killed in action at age 22.



"We can't forget people like this that gave us the right to sit here in a studio, to be able to debate, all of these things. So, it's a huge blessing for me," Woolford told WHMI News.



"His sister Melissa has been fighting this for years since he died. I was so happy to be able to partner with them in getting this done."



It was Woolford's first piece of legislation he introduced when sworn into office.



"To hold up a bill that was to remember a Marine who was killed, who drove over that bridge to go to his football games and to sporting events, and to cross that bridge his last time and never be seen again by his family," Woolford said of what he describes as a partisan delay.



"We are going to continue to fight for our military."



Hanks received the Silver Star and Purple Heart, and was inducted into the Michigan Military Hall of Fame.



Woolford expects Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will soon sign the bill into law, officially renaming the bridge in honor of Hanks.