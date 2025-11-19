Rep. Woolford Advocates to Extend CPL Rights to All Legal Adults in Michigan

November 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) recently testified in the House Judiciary Committee in support of his plan that would lower the minimum age to obtain a Michigan Concealed Pistol License from 21 to 18.



“At 18 years old, you are legally recognized as an adult,” said Woolford. “You can vote, serve on a jury, sign contracts, and enlist in the military. If an 18-year-old is trusted to carry a firearm in defense of our nation, they should also be trusted to carry a sidearm for their own self-defense here at home.”



Under HB 4586, all existing background checks and training requirements for obtaining a CPL would remain unchanged. The legislation simply extends eligibility to responsible young adults aged 18 to 20.



“Young people face the same risks as anyone else,” said Woolford. “Whether they’re living alone, working late hours, or attending college in a large city, they deserve the same right to protect themselves and their families. HB 4586 is about ensuring that all legal adults are treated equally under the law and trusted to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly.”