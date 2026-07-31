Rep Woolford: Accountability Restores Trust for Michigan Veterans

July 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) is praising the removal of Kimberly Napoleon from the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Board after discrepancies involving her military record and publicly claimed service history, amid allegations that she made false claims about her military service.



“Stolen valor is not a victimless act. It exploits the sacrifice of the men and women who answered our nation’s call, many of whom endured combat, injury, and lifelong hardship. Every false claim of military service or unearned decoration steals recognition from those who legitimately earned it."



The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund was created in 1946 from $50 million in postwar reserve funds. In 1996, the Veterans Trust Fund was provided additional protection by being added to the State Constitution with voter approval of Proposal C, according to its website.



It is an Emergency Grant Program intended to help veterans overcome an unforeseen situation causing a temporary or short-term financial emergency or hardship that a grant will resolve and for which the applicant can demonstrate the ability to meet future expenses.



“The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund exists to serve veterans, not to become overshadowed by questions surrounding the credibility of one of its members. The decision to remove Kimberly Napoleon was the correct one, because trust cannot exist where credibility has been lost."



Woolford raised questions about Napoleon's military record back in May, saying reports indicated that claims regarding military honors, including the alleged receipt of a Bronze Star, did not align with publicly available military records.



“I earned the title of United States Marine Veteran through discipline, sacrifice, and service alongside men and women who lived our core values every day. I learned that integrity isn’t optional. You don’t exaggerate your service, and you don’t claim honors you didn’t earn. Stolen valor isn’t just dishonest, it is a disgrace to every Marine, Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Guardian, and Coast Guardsman who put on the uniform and served honorably.



“Today’s action helps restore confidence, but it should also serve as a reminder that protecting the honor of our veterans requires constant vigilance. Michigan owes every veteran honesty, integrity, and leaders worthy of the trust placed in them. I will continue working to ensure that those values are never compromised.”



More information on the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund is linked below.