Rep Woolford Bill Would Require Proof of Citizenship When Registering to Vote in Michigan

March 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Legislation introduced in Lansing this week by Howell state Rep. Jason Woolford would require Michiganders to prove they are a U.S. citizen when registering to vote.



"Michigan families are tired of wondering if their vote will still count," Rep. Woolford told the House Election Integrity Committee. "We've seen documented instances where non-citizens ended up on the voter file, not only here in Michigan, but around the United States. So it's important we remember every improper ballot cancels out the lawful vote of a Michigan citizen."



"There needs to be in our voting, no chaos, no gains, and no dilusion of citizens and their votes," he added. "This is not a partisan issue. In fact, polls show over 80 percent of Americans, including a large majority of Democrats and independents, support requiring proof of citizenship to vote."



House Bill 4765 will likely move quickly through the Michigan House, but Democrats argue U.S. citizenship already is required, adding the legislation is confusing and an undue burden on some older citizens and even recently divorced or married women, who may have changed their legal name.



Republican leaders are confident those details will be worked out.



Meanwhile, the group Americans for Citizen Voting delivered over 750,000 petition signatures to get a ballot proposal before Michigan voters this fall.



The measure would require that only U.S. citizens can vote in state elections, mandate photo ID at the polls, and ensure regular reviews of Michigan’s voter rolls.



Supporters say signatures came from all 83 counties, reflecting broad, bipartisan backing for election security.