Rep. Slotkin pushes Dignity Act During Immigration Debate

February 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin pushing the Dignity Act during Monday's lengthy debate on Capitol Hill over border security and immigration.



"There's blame enough to go around. Democrats. Republicans. Multiple White Houses. Multiple administrations. Congress plays a big part in this. Washington departments and agencies over many, many years have used this issue to play politics rather than actually doing anything about it," she said.



The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate went on to explain why the Dignity Act would be a worthwhile compromise.



"No piece of legislation is ever perfect," said Slotkin. "But it does help us, this deal, curb who is coming in. Get people working legally in our businesses, like our farms, which desperately need that labor."



"And in the meantime, these people would be paying taxes. Paying into Social Security. Paying into Medicare."



Meanwhile, the Senate's bipartisan deal to boost border security appears to be going nowhere, with the House speaker warning the bill as it stands is "dead on arrival" in the House.



Watch Slotkin's full remarks on the video link below.