Rep. Slotkin Proposes Work Visa Changes to Address 'Broken Immigration System'

February 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congresswoman Melissa Slotkin this week introduced what's called the "Closing the Workforce Gap Act," as an attempt to fix what she calls a "broken immigration system."



"It's bipartisan, and it basically says leave those H-2B visa numbers for our economy," she said. "When we need more, let in more. When we need fewer, let in fewer."



"Streamlining the process. Making sure, in particular, our rural areas. Our really kind of isolated areas, get at least equal dibs with some of our bigger cities."



The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate says several chambers and hospitality groups in Michigan already support her bill.