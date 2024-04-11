Rep. Slotkin Praises EPA's PFAS Standards for Drinking Water

April 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



President Joe Biden's EPA finalizes new drinking water standards for so-called "forever chemicals" or what's known as PFAS.



"It takes a village. It takes legislators and activists. It takes people at the local level. At the federal level. It takes an administration who wants to do something about drinking water standards. It takes a ton of people to get this done," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said on social media.



"It's difficult to overstate it's significance," she added. "The EPA has for the first time, enforceable nationwide standards for PFAS contamination in our drinking water."



The EPA is making $1 billion available to states to help them implement the new PFAS testing and treatment.



