Rep. Slotkin: Iran Has Taken Israeli Conflict to "New Place"

April 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says Iran has taken the Middle-East conflict to a new place with this weekend's attacks on Israel.



"Iran's response to what Israel did is fundamentally different than what we've seen in any other previous attack on IRGC officers, including when the United States of America took out the head of the organization, Qasem Soleimani, a few years ago," she told MSNBC.



The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate went on to say the only other country launching attacks combining ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones is Russia, against Ukraine.



"They're clearly sharing tactics and sharing battlefield information."



Slotkin added that nobody wants a wider regional war, but Israel has the right to self-defense.



"While we want thoughtful strategic thinking by all players, particularly the Israelis, who we have a day-to-day relationship with," she said. "We have to understand that Iran has taken this to a new place, and that was of their choosing."



You can watch Slotkin's interview at the link below.