Rep. Bollin to Host Office Hours in South Lyon, Brighton

November 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin invites residents to attend her upcoming office hours events in Lyon Township and Brighton Wednesday.



Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. No appointments are necessary to attend.



Bollin will be available Wednesday at the following times and locations:



• 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lyon Township Municipal Center, 58000 Grand River Ave. in New Hudson.

• 11 a.m. to noon at Coffee Beanery, 4433 Old U.S. 23 in Brighton.

• 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, 218 E. Grand River Ave. in Brighton.



Anyone unable to attend who would like to share thoughts or concerns with Bollin may contact her office at (517) 373-7515 or email AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.



Bollin represents the 49th District, which spans southeast Livingston County and southwest Oakland County, including the cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon townships.