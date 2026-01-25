Rep. Bollin to Host Office Hours in Brighton, Wixom

January 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin invites residents to attend her upcoming office hours events in Brighton and Wixom Monday.



Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. No appointments are necessary to attend.



Bollin will be available Monday at the following times and locations:



• 9 to 10 a.m. at Coffee Beanery, 4433 Old U.S. 23 in Brighton.

• 11 to 12 p.m. at the Wixom Public Library at 49015 Pontiac Trail.



Anyone unable to attend who would like to share thoughts or concerns with Bollin may contact her office at (517) 373-7515 or email AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.



Bollin represents the 49th District, which spans southeast Livingston County and southwest Oakland County, including the cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon townships.