Rep. Bollin to Host Office Hours in Brighton, Lyon Twp May 4

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Rep. Ann Bollin will be making stops for Office Hours in Brighton and Lyon Township on Monday, May 4th.



Her office says she will talk with community members and listen to what matters most to them.



Bollin will be stopping at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, and then she'll be at Molly Pitcher’s Lounge in New Hudson from 3:00 - 4:00 pm.



Any questions can be directed to our office inbox AnnBollin@House.mi.gov or our office phone line (517) 373-7515.