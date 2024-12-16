Rep. Bollin Supports Proof of Citizenship, Photo ID to Vote in Michigan

December 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin last week announced her support for a proposed constitutional amendment that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to cast a ballot.



“These are straightforward, commonsense reforms that will safeguard our elections,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township.



“Requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID simply ensures that only eligible voters are participating in our democratic process. This is about protecting the integrity of our elections.”



According to Bollin's office, a Pew Research survey conducted in January found that 81% of respondents favor requiring people to show government-issued photo identification to vote.



Bollin spent more than 16 years overseeing elections as Brighton Township Clerk.



“Voter confidence is the cornerstone of our electoral process,” Bollin said. “Democracy works when we have secure and fair elections. That starts with an accurate voter roll. Requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID will ensure every vote is legitimate and protect the voters. This is about protecting the vote and enhancing the integrity of our elections.”



The constitutional amendment must receive a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate before being placed on the ballot for Michigan voters to decide.