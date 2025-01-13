Rep Bollin, Sen Theis: Increased Revenue Should Benefit Michigan Taxpayers

January 13, 2025

According to Michigan's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, bean counters in Lansing project an additional $588.7 million dollars in revenue this year, and an additional $1.2 billion next fiscal year.



Both Brighton-area Republicans Rep. Ann Bollin and Sen. Lana Theis warn the increased revenue does not give lawmakers permission to continue what they describe as the Democrats' "reckless spending spree on pet projects, corporate handouts and unnecessary government expansions."



Bollin and Theis instead want to pay for needed infrastructure improvements, pay down debt and provide tax relief for Michiganders.



"Michigan families deserve a government that prioritizes their needs - not one that wastes their hard-earned money. With Republicans now leading the House, we are laser-focused on fixing what matters most, like repairing the local roads that have been neglected for far too long.



"We have an opportunity to invest in critical infrastructure and essential services while also ensuring that extra revenue is returned to taxpayers through meaningful tax relief. Families across Michigan are feeling the pinch, and they deserve to keep more of what they earn," Bollin said in a statement.



According to Theis, "This additional revenue should be used to undo the financial burdens placed on taxpayers under the Whitmer administration. Her decision to bypass the Legislature and bond billions for road funding strapped future generations with unnecessary debt. I opposed this irresponsible move from the start, and this is our chance to pay down that debt and correct her reckless financial mismanagement.



"We must also consider the possibility of returning these funds to the hardworking taxpayers who earned them. Families across Michigan are already struggling with skyrocketing prices, and government shouldn’t be hoarding excess funds at their expense. If the state has taken more than it needs, those dollars should go back to the people. It’s not complicated - responsible budgeting means cutting spending, paying off debt, and putting taxpayers first."