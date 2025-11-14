Rep. Bollin Praises Legislature Approval of 'Historic' Budget Transparency Reforms

November 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



House Appropriations Chair Rep. Ann Bollin on Thursday praised the bipartisan approval of a transparency package that she says cements sweeping reforms initiated earlier this year to make Michigan’s budget process more open and accountable to the public.



The Legislature approved House Bill 4420 and Senate Bill 596, which will require all proposed enhancement grants to be posted online at least 45 days before any budget vote.



The measures now head to the governor’s desk.



Bollin's office said the new standard strikes a balance between the House’s original 90-day proposal and the Senate’s 10-day suggestion, ensuring that taxpayers and legislators have meaningful time to review spending proposals before taxpayer dollars are allocated.



Bollin said Thursday’s vote represents a major milestone in her ongoing effort to bring sunlight to the state budget process.



“People expect us to protect every tax dollar, and that starts with a budget process they can see,” Bollin said. “Earlier this year, the House took a strong first step by adopting new transparency rules. Today, we made those protections permanent so no future majority can weaken them out of convenience. This package ensures that Michiganders are not kept in the dark about how their money is being spent.”



According to a release, the legislation codifies key portions of the transparency rules Bollin championed at the start of the year, which require detailed public disclosures for all legislatively directed spending projects. Under the reforms, no earmark can move forward unless complete information is made publicly available online, including the name of the funding recipient, the project location, a clear explanation of the public benefit, and a conflict-of-interest disclosure.



The changes also ban earmarks for for-profit businesses and bar newly created nonprofits without an established Michigan track record from receiving grants, closing common loopholes that have hidden questionable spending in the past.



Bollin said the reforms put Michigan on a stronger long-term footing.



“These bills empower taxpayers to hold us accountable,” Bollin said. “When spending requests are transparent, detailed, and publicly accessible, we get better outcomes, stronger trust, and a budget that reflects the priorities of the people we serve.”