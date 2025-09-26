Rep. Bollin: MI House Moves Forward with Budget Plan to Cut Waste, Fund Roads, Make Life More Affordable

September 26, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



House Appropriations Chair Ann Bollin on Thursday released the following statement after the House, Senate and governor announced the basis of a budget deal:



“The House, Senate, and governor have reached a framework for the state budget, and negotiations are moving in a positive direction. The House passed key bills that will allow us to continue our work eliminating waste in the state budget and restructuring state government to move away from the broken processes of the past.



“Government in Michigan is divided, and we must work together, across the aisle, to keep it operating, fund critical road repairs, reduce waste, and make life more affordable for families by eliminating taxes on tips and overtime. The votes we took today are an important step forward in achieving those goals and delivering a more efficient, transparent, and accountable state government.”



Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to reporters following the announcement of a tentative deal.



"Amid so much national economic uncertainty, I'm proud that we're taking action to lower costs, cut taxes for seniors and working families, create jobs, fund schools, fix roads and keep people's safety, and so much more," said Whitmer.